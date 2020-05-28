The number of Yakima County residents filing first-time unemployment claims dropped by more than half last week.
State Employment Security Department numbers show that 1,692 people filed initial claims for unemployment for the week ending May 23, down from 3,813 during the week ending May 16 — a decrease of 2,121 or 55.6%.
By comparison, 298 people filed first-time claims in Yakima County during the same time in 2019, according to ESD data.
The labor sector with the most claims this week was agriculture and forestry support, with 174 claims, followed by educational service workers, with 102 claims, and food services at 95, ESD data shows.
Unemployment claims have increased significantly since Gov. Jay Inslee implemented his “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order March 23, closing nonessential businesses to curb the spread of the coronavirus.