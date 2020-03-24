Washington State Parks and state Department of Fish and Wildlife land will close to recreational use because of the coronavirus outbreak.
All state-managed parks, wildlife areas and water access areas will be closed for at least two weeks starting Wednesday following Gov. Jay Inslee's stay-at-home order issued Monday.
State campgrounds closed previously. The wildlife department, State Parks and the state Department of Natural Resources all said Sunday that campgrounds would be closing through April 30.
Entrance gates and facilities will be closed as on-site public services are suspended. Essential staff will continue working to preserve and protect resources.
Crater Lake National Park, Mount Rainier National Park and several other national park sites across the Pacific Northwest also are temporarily closed to the public. Park officials said rangers will remain at the parks to enforce the closure and protect the parks.