Washington state campgrounds will close through April 30 to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, Department of Natural Resources and State Parks won't allow new campers beginning Monday. Current camping will be phased out based on instructions from officials. Day use areas and trails remain open, although officials encourage people to practice social distancing while outdoors.
Anyone with State Parks camping reservations before April 30 will be offered a full refund. The closure applies to both designated and dispersed camping on DNR lands. The announcement follows the closure three days ago of state-run campgrounds in Oregon.
Washington State Parks released campground hosts from their duties starting this week after a volunteer host tested positive for COVID-19 in Skagit County, according to a news release. Health officials do not believe visitors or campers were put at risk.
Wildlife department officials recommend visitors bring their own toilet paper and hand sanitizer if they plan to use public restrooms at day-use sites due to increased usage and high incidence of theft.
State officials also ask the public to avoid Washington's beaches due to large crowds in those areas.