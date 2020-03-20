The state Department of Transportation has moved the deadline for drivers to change out studded snow tires from March 31 to April 30.
In a news release announcing the change, WSDOT said it's making the change because the COVID-19 pandemic has left many tire service firms closed or short-staffed, and fewer appointments means fewer chances to spread infection.
WSDOT said it will re-evaluate the situation near the end of April to consider if there needs to be another extension.
Without another extension, drivers with studded tires face a $136 fine as of May 1.