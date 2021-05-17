The state Liquor and Cannabis Board said Monday it will allow liquor-licensed businesses, including restaurants, breweries, wineries, and distilleries, to offer one alcoholic beverage at no cost to a customer who shows proof of vaccination.
To receive the beverage, a customer would show proof of vaccination — either first or second dose — between May 15 and June 30. The business can determine the window of time between the vaccination date and when the drink can be redeemed. The customer is limited to a single drink.
The drink would be purchased on the customer’s behalf, either by the business or a non-industry sponsor. The agency is asking licensed businesses not to refer to the beverage as being free or complimentary. The business or sponsor is responsible for paying the production cost and tax of the drink.
Other states have offered similar promotions to boost vaccination rates. Gov. Jay Inslee said that Washington state could lift restrictions for social and business activity sooner than the planned date of June 30 if at least 70% of those 16 and older are vaccinated.
The agency and industry officials hope the incentive will encourage residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and visit restaurants and other hospitality businesses, which were among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and related statewide restrictions.
Providing the option to purchase a drink for vaccinated customers is the latest in several allowances made by the agency during the COVID-19 pandemic. Such allowances, such as permitting cocktails to go with food and suspended enforcement of liquor rules and laws, aimed to help liquor-licensed businesses. The Legislature passed a bill this year that would extend the allowances to June 30, 2023. An independent study of the changes is planned in 2022.