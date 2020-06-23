Masking plays a vital role in reducing the spread of coronavirus, health experts say.

Public health recommendations to slow the spread of COVID-19

• Stay at home as much as possible

• Avoid close contact with anyone outside of your household

• If you must go out, ensure at least 6 feet of distance from others and wear a mask

• Wash hands frequently and sanitize common surfaces frequently

• If you have a fever, cough, shortness of breath, fever, muscle pain, headache, sore throat or new loss of taste or smell, get tested for COVID-19 within 24 hours. For testing locations, call 2-1-1.

• If you have any symptoms of illness, stay at home and isolate except to get tested. Make sure those you have been in close contact with know they need to quarantine.

Source: Yakima Health District