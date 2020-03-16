Washington leaders on Monday called on residents of the state to avoid any unnecessary interactions over the next two weeks, as the state pulls out nearly every measure at its disposal to stem the growth of the novel coronavirus.

“It is time right now for people to assume that they and everyone they meet has been exposed and is potentially infected,” said King County Executive Dow Constantine at a livestreamed news conference, at which reporters listened in on conference lines, to avoid any physical interaction.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced late Sunday that he would be shutting down bars, restaurants, clubs and gyms statewide and banning all gatherings of more than 50 people. Constantine acted simultaneously to also ban smaller gatherings in King County — including those with fewer than 50 people — unless organizers meet specific criteria for hygiene and social distancing. Restaurants may remain open for takeout and delivery services. The closures will last at least through the end of March, officials said.

“This is bigger than all of us,” Inslee said Monday, comparing the situation to World War II. “All of us have to recognize for the next several weeks, normal is not in our game plan.”

The ban, Inslee said, applies to not only restaurants and bars, but also coffee shops, food courts, barber shops, hair salons, youth sports, theaters and bowling alleys. Grocery stores, pharmacies, banks and hardware stores will remain open. It takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Tribal casinos are not subject to the ban, since Native American tribes have authority over those facilities, according to spokespeople for Inslee and Constantine.

He asked all employers to plan how, if at all possible, they can avoid having any meetings of any size.

Inslee urged, in the strongest possible terms, people to stay home and avoid social interactions.

The elderly, who are most at-risk from the virus “need to self-isolate starting right now,” Inslee said, saying it could save dozens or hundreds of lives.

Meeting with friends, wrestling with grandchildren, going to a museum — “You just can’t do that anymore,” Inslee told the state’s senior citizens. “This is not a legal statement from the governor, but it is as strong a recommendation as I can possibly make.”

Ignoring the orders is a crime, Inslee said, but the state would only be taking enforcement actions if it sees willful, conscientious disregard of the order.

“We need to rely on our love for each other much more than fear for the law,” Inslee said.

He also called on Congress to ease requirements on unemployment insurance to allow more people to collect the emergency aid.