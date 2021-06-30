Fidel Negrete was especially happy to be helping customers Wednesday afternoon in the dining area of Fiddle’s Coffee House & Juice Bar in Wapato.
Wednesday was the day all businesses could return to usual capacity and operations following months of coronavirus restrictions. And that made it a great day in multiple ways for Negrete, Fiddles co-owner Efraim Martinez and countless others as Washington businesses began to resume normal routines.
“We’re open now and we’re super excited for it, just because things are somewhat back to normal. We get to see all our customers again,” Negrete said.
“We understood why everything needed to happen. But right now, I’m super grateful we can have everything going back” to normal, he added.
People who are vaccinated can return to their regular lives for the most part, according to the state Department of Health, with a few exceptions such as limits on large-scale events and mask requirements in some settings like health care and schools. Those who are unvaccinated should continue wearing masks in public places indoors.
Most businesses can operate as they did in January 2020, health officials said in a news release. Counties and businesses can have more protective requirements.
Negrete and co-owner Efraim Martinez reopened the dining area of the business at 721 W. First St. on Friday, so they had some practice getting back into the routine of service inside. That’s been helpful as repeat customers have been eager to visit with them as they did before the pandemic.
They opened Fiddle’s in November 2019. In March 2020, Negrete and Martinez closed Fiddle’s as efforts to stem the pandemic shuttered or severely limited businesses.
“We took quick actions to get things going. We started just taking orders outside our door and running them to customers,” Negrete said. “That was getting very tiring very fast.”
Martinez’ mother, Angela Martinez, suggested building a drive-thru. They closed off the dining area entrance, converted it to a drive-thru and reopened in a few weeks, Negrete said. The drive-thru brought them more new customers.
“That went on for the rest of the year. We made it through Christmas. We survived all the way to 2021, just because of that small drive-thru,” Negrete said. Though they had to remove it to restore parking, it proved so popular they added a permanent drive-thru on the west end of the building.
“We’re quick thinkers and we don’t like to sit still. Our motto here is we just figure it out and it will work out,” he said.
As they and other businesses return to normal capacity and operations, counties and businesses can have more protective requirements if they choose. Gov. Jay Inslee and Secretary of Health Umair Shah continue to urge people to get vaccinated.
“While this step forward is exciting, it does not mean the virus is gone or our work is over,” Shah said. “Vaccination, testing and precautions like wearing masks if you are unvaccinated will be needed more than ever as businesses try to resume normal operations.”
If customers at Fiddle’s aren’t fully vaccinated, they are welcome to wear a mask and “we appreciate if you do,” Negrete said. “We’re all fully vaccinated.”
Construction
The timing for Washington’s return to usual capacity and operations couldn’t be better for construction workers out there sweating in the triple-digit heat.
“Overall I think it takes the edge off a little bit. I feel like today felt like a good step, a huge step,” said Chelsea Snodgrass, executive officer of the Central Washington Home Builders Association.
Workers’ safety has always been a concern, she said. With the state COVID-19 requirements ending for the most part, managers can focus on keeping workers safe in the heat as they strive to complete projects on time.
“We were put on hold for quite a while and adhered to a pretty rigorous set of safety protocols — handwashing stations, gloving up, masking up, eye protection and making sure they were maintaining social distance,” Snodgrass said. “It really became very cumbersome in the timelines we try to stick to.
“As the guidelines changed, any loosening was a win for us. ... Having looser parameters 15 months later is a huge win for us,” she added.
But it’s been a challenging 15 months for the industry, and that won’t end any time soon.
“We still have the challenges of supply and materials for the jobs. ... It’s a huge success in how far we’ve come and it’s nice, (but) we’re still not out of the pandemic challenges when it comes to the supply chain issues,” Snodgrass said.
“Obviously lumber is a huge one. Homeowners are delayed, projects are delayed,” she added. “One of our lumber suppliers was saying it will be impacting (the industry until) quarter three of next year.
“It’s just issue on top of issue, and there’s not one easy switch to flip it back on.”