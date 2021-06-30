Mask order, other guidance for unvaccinated people

As Washington reopens, the state Department of Health encourages people to keep doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19. Reopening does not mean the pandemic is over or that the risk of COVID-19 is gone, officials said in a news release.

The Secretary of Health’s mask order remains in place. If you are unvaccinated:

• Continue wearing masks when indoors in public places.

• Keep washing your hands and watching your distance.

• Enable WA Notify for completely private exposure notifications and get tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms.

Reopening guidance

• Vaccine verification/negative testing: Recommended but not required for large indoor and outdoor events

• Capacity limitations: No restrictions in restaurants, bars, stores, businesses, theaters etc. (except large indoor events)

• Physical distancing: No requirements

• Facial coverings: Not required for vaccinated individuals, unless required by individual business

• Travelers: Follow CDC recommendations

*Some exceptions will include schools and childcare centers that will continue to have some facial coverings and physical distancing requirements.