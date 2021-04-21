Applications open Friday for a new round of assistance under the Washington COVID-19 Immigrant Relief Fund.
The Legislature allocated $65 million this year to provide additional relief to new applicants, according to a news release from Gov. Jay Inslee’s office.
Applicants must demonstrate Washington state residency; be at least 18 years old; have been significantly affected by the coronavirus pandemic; be ineligible for federal stimulus payments or unemployment insurance benefits due to their immigration status; and have an income at or below 250% of the federal poverty level.
Help from this fund is considered one-time disaster relief assistance and should not impact people’s ability to obtain a green card, the news release said.
Applications will be prioritized based on need.
To apply, visit the website at immigrantreliefwa.org or call the Washington Immigrant Solidarity Network at 844-724-3737, which is staffed daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
People also can contact partner agencies, which are Nuestra Casa, Familias Unidas Por La Justicia and Centro de Servicios Comunitario in this area.