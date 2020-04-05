Just a few weeks ago, construction was underway across the Yakima Valley.
Notable progress was being made on single-family homes, apartment complexes, commercial developments and highway improvements, thanks to a mild winter.
“Our building industry had been thriving at the beginning of the year. We thought this would continue, and we would have had a prosperous year,” said Chelsea Snodgrass, executive officer for the Central Washington Homebuilders Association, which represents nearly 600 members from six counties in residential construction and other industries.
But almost all that activity came to a near halt with Gov. Jay Inslee’s March 23 stay-at-home order. Under the order, most construction activity, including residential construction, was deemed nonessential.
Inslee’s office has since released additional guidance that states some construction is allowed. That includes construction tied to essential industries, developments that serve a public purpose and work necessary to ensure the safety of Washington residents or to prevent spoilage of housing materials.
Over the past week, local, state and national construction industry groups and state and federal legislators have sent letters to Inslee, urging him to reconsider his position that most construction, including residential, is nonessential.
Those letters have highlighted similar points: That halting residential construction could exacerbate communities’ ability to respond to housing shortages and homelessness and that all construction firms are prepared to practice social distancing and other safety guidelines if activity could resume.
The letters also pointed out that construction is considered an essential industry under guidance from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. Many states, including Oregon and California, have allowed all construction to continue under their respective stay-at-home orders.
Such letters, however, include the caveat that they appreciate Inslee’s efforts to ensure safety for the state’s residents and prevent further spread of the coronavirus.
“I appreciate the difficulty of making a huge decision and making sure people are safe,” U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse said in a phone interview Wednesday. Newhouse, a Sunnyside Republican, co-wrote a letter with U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rogers urging Inslee to deem construction an essential industry.
At the same time, Newhouse said he wants to see construction safely resume.
“I’m a farmer, and agriculture is considered essential,” Newhouse said. “You got to keep food on Americans’ tables. You also got to keep roofs over people’s heads.”
Snodgrass, the CWHBA executive officer, said the move also frustrated residents who had homes that were almost completed and were prepared to move in. Local builders want to follow the rules, but they don’t know what to tell customers.
“It’s frustrating when you’re so close to the end and have this come about, and there’s not a clear pathway for homeowners,” she said.
Snodgrass said she and other industry officials have stressed that safety would be a priority if Inslee lifts restrictions that would allow more construction activity to resume.
“Our industry is committed to a safe work environment, that’s the message,” she said. “There are situations where we can have folks on job sites, and there are very small crews, and safety can be focused on.”
Mike Faulk, Inslee’s press secretary, wrote in an email to the Yakima Herald-Republic that the governor and staff have had discussions with business and elected leaders on this issue and will continue those talks.
Confusion continues
In the meantime, Snodgrass said she’s in constant contact with members, helping them interpret state guidance on construction.
There is still confusion about what is and isn’t allowed.
For example, there is uncertainty whether work that would be deemed nonessential otherwise may be allowed under the third exception, which states that work that prevents spoliation and a loss of materials would be allowed.
“That third (exception) is left for interpretation,” she said.
Snodgrass and her staff are also working with members to help them figure out next steps and updating a page of business resources on the organization’s website.
Layoffs and furloughs
The impact of construction restrictions can be seen in the numerous layoffs and furloughs across the industry. For the week of March 22-28, there were 28,021 new unemployment claims from those in the construction industry, a 438% increase from the prior week, according to the latest figures from the state Employment Security Department. That was the most sizeable increase in all industry sectors.
The impact could be felt in related sectors, as well. Dealers that sell or rent equipment for construction companies were reporting sales declines, said Brian P. McGuire, president and CEO of the Associated Equipment Distributors, a group that represents equipment distributors nationwide.
Along with Dennis Slater, president of the Association of Equipment Manufacturers, McGuire recently sent a joint letter to Inslee, urging him to allow construction activity to resume.
McGuire said roughly about a quarter of his organization’s membership has laid off workers, and another quarter has had to adjust shifts and schedules.
He understands the challenge Inslee faces, but McGuire hopes he can balance safety with the need to maintain crucial parts of the economy.
“I think everyone agrees and is sympathetic to all public officials as they’re dealing with this. This is uncharted territory,” he said. “But we want to make sure these projects continue because it’s a part of the economy you want to keep running.”
Snodgrass said the Great Recession in the late 2000s led to many construction firms closing and workers leaving the industry. That ultimately has contributed to today’s challenges — namely securing workers — in responding to ongoing housing shortages locally and nationwide.
She can see a similar scenario playing out if most of the construction industry can’t resume activity in the coming months.
“The longer this goes on, the harder it will be for our builders and our industry to come back,” she said.