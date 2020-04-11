Asparagus and pepper jack tamales should be on the menu at Los Hernandez Tamales.
In other years, the restaurant attracts a crowd of Yakima Valley residents and visitors from across the state, even the U.S., eager to enjoy the seasonal offering.
This year, owner Felipe Hernandez doesn’t know what to expect. Because of state and local stay-at-home orders, issued to fight the spread of COVID-19, Los Hernandez Tamales can only sell carryout orders.
That’s why Hernandez scaled down his initial order of asparagus from around 2,000 pounds to 1,000.
“We’re hoping for the best,” he said.
Asparagus cutting has started in the Columbia Basin area. Yakima Valley growers are expected to follow in the next few weeks.
It’s one of the first crops Washington growers harvest each year. That means it will provide an early look at how the coronavirus, which has caused massive disruptions and changes in local grocery stores and restaurants, will impact produce harvest, packing and distribution.
Last year, the state shipped about 23 million pounds of asparagus and should come close to that figure this year, said Alan Schreiber, executive director of the Washington Asparagus Commission.
Harvest is a few days later than usual, thanks to chilly weather last month. But the weather has warmed up considerably and the slight delay shouldn’t have much of a negative impact, Schreiber said.
“Weather looks good, quality looks good,” he said.
As for the impact of coronavirus, Schreiber noted one silver lining — there should be enough workers to harvest the crop. Asparagus growers have benefited from massive layoffs in agriculture and other industries.
Grower Lon Inaba is still worried. Inaba, of Inaba Farms, is concerned for employees and their safety. He and his family have been working to implement social distancing and sanitation measures, installing additional handwashing stations and creating isolation areas in their farmworker housing.
“We got to get the crop off, but we have to make sure everyone is safe,” he said.
Inaba said he expects to start cutting toward the end of next week. He’s far less sure how the asparagus crop will fare once it leaves the farm. He has heard from suppliers that they anticipate reduced demand as restaurants shut down or scale back operations.
Inaba is hoping that consumer demand will make up some of the lost restaurant business.
Schreiber, of the Washington Asparagus Commission, is optimistic. He’s heard from retailers there’s a craving for fresh produce.
There won’t be a massive supply of Washington asparagus available for Easter, with many growers — including those in the Yakima Valley — yet to start the harvest
“You want Washington asparagus for Mother’s Day,” Schreiber said.
But there will be Yakima Valley residents who enjoy local asparagus this weekend, thanks to local businesses such as McIlrath Farms.
The farm stand near Naches is getting asparagus daily, mainly from a grower in the Tri-Cities, said co-owner Scott McIlrath.
“We’ve been dealing with them for years,” he said. “We have a long relationship, so he delivers to us.”
The McIlrath family has opted not to open their farmstand yet.
So, as a result, the asparagus they’ve received has gone into boxes for McIlrath Farms’ produce delivery business, which has grown considerably as customers try to avoid visiting the grocery store.
Customers can also place special orders.
“They come by in pick it up. We have it ready for them,” McIlrath said.
The asparagus that’s come in has been of high quality, he said.
But like Inaba, McIlrath still feels a lot of uncertainty.
“I’m just trying to hang on and keep my employees working,” he said. “My average employee (has worked) for 18 years. They all got families. I’ve had to cut their hours back to make sure everyone can keep working. We’re just trying to do the best we can to stay sustainable.”