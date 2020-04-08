Bernard Lind was looking for a bottle of bleach for cleaning.
Instead, he thought he was the one taken to the cleaners when he paid $17 for a gallon bottle.
“I wasn’t thinking about people doing that,” said Lind, whose concession business has ground to a halt as the state has ordered people to stay home to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.
Lind’s story of pandemic-related price gouging is not unusual, and state Attorney General Bob Ferguson is asking residents to help his office fight back.
Ferguson’s office unveiled its “See It, Snap It, Send It” campaign Tuesday for people to file complaints about vendors charging excessive prices for vital goods during the outbreak.
“I will use every tool at our disposal to prevent price gouging during this unprecedented pandemic,” Ferguson said in a news release announcing the program. “One of our most valuable tools is the personal experience of Washingtonians.”
Ferguson’s office is encouraging people to take a picture of the product and its price tag — or a screen capture if it’s an online vendor — and send it with a complaint to his office at www.atg.wa.gov/file-complaint. Since late March, Ferguson’s office has sent six cease-and-desist letters to sellers accused of price-gouging, including an online merchant who was selling 8 ounces of hand sanitizer for $25, more than 600% above its $3.50 retail price.
Investigators from the attorney general’s office has visited more than 150 businesses regarding price-gouging complaints, the release said.
Washington does not have a law against price gouging, but Ferguson said in the release that such actions during an emergency are considered deceptive business practices under the state’s Consumer Protection Act.
In both the release and a recent telephonic town hall sponsored by AARP, Ferguson said he would ask the Legislature to make price gouging illegal.
Lind said he didn’t realize that Roberts Market in Tieton had increased the price by at least 340% until he got home. He initially complained to the Better Business Bureau, which referred him to Ferguson’s office.
Brionna Aho, Ferguson's spokeswoman, said the complaint was one of nine lodged against businesses in Yakima County. Ferguson's office is contacting the businesses and asking them to respond to the complaints, Aho said.
After filing a complaint and publicizing what happened to him, Lind went back to the store where he got a partial refund, bringing the price down to almost $10 — but no apologies.
Attempts to contact the market were not successful. Multiple phone calls to the market went straight to a fax machine instead.