The Warehouse Theatre Company will postpone its 2020-21 season indefinitely.
Company President Stephen Clark announced the postponement Monday, citing uncertainty about when large gatherings will be allowed as part of the Safe Start Washington phased reopening plan.
"Rather than promote a season of shows, sell season coupons and begin pre-production work with the very real likelihood of multiple delays and schedule changes, the WTC board of directors has made the difficult decision to postpone the season," he wrote in a news release.
The company, Yakima's primary community theater group since its founding in 1947, was forced to cut short its 2019-20 season this spring because of the coronavirus pandemic. Its members have since created several YouTube video series, something Clark said will continue.
"Our mission to engage, enrich, and encourage our community is still vital," he wrote. "To that end, work is underway to produce and offer an expanded variety of digital content over the coming weeks and months."
The group will also host its annual Winnie Awards online, with a ceremony at 7 p.m. Aug. 8 on YouTube.