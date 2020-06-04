Wapato residents can pick up free masks Friday at the city’s community center.
City staff and council members will be handing out the masks from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the center’s parking lot at 1109 S. Camas Avenue.
Fire Chief Bob Clark said Wapato received 5,000 masks after the city reached out to the Yakima Health District and the Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management.
“I called the health district and asked how many masks we could get, and they’re willing to give you as many masks as the city’s population,” he said. “Then we wanted to do something to get the masks out.”
The health district recently announced it had received 300,000 masks from the state Department of Health, which health officials intend to distribute to residents free of charge.
The collaboration with the city of Wapato started after the health district issued its masking directive June 1, the emergency office agency said.
Clark said city officials also will be handing out a one-page sheet of information to help educate residents about the new coronavirus.
Each person present will receive one mask. Residents who have family members at home who cannot be present, such as those who may have disabilities, should let staff know so they can get extra masks, Clark said.
“We know our community is a real hotbed of COVID-19, and we want to do what we can to beat that,” he said.
Editorial note: This story has been updated to reflect the masks will be surgical masks.