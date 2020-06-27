The city of Wapato will be distributing reusable cloth face masks Tuesday.
Those interested can stop by the Wapato Community Center, at 1109 South Camas Avenue, on Tuesday, June 30, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
City leaders will be handing out information about COVID-19 prevention and the masks free of charge.
“Your city leaders are committed to helping our community members be as safe as possible during these challenging times as we overcome the COVID-19 Pandemic,” the city said in a press release.
The mask distribution is in cooperation with the Yakima County Health District and the Yakima County Office of Emergency Management.