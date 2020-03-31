Both Wapato and East Valley school districts are transitioning to bulk meal distribution for youth 18 and under in an effort to reduce risk of exposure to COVID-19.
The districts were previously passing out sack meals every weekday.
Beginning Wednesday, Wapato will reduce its distribution locations to three sites: Wapato High School, Wapato Middle School and Simcoe Elementary School. The hours of distribution will be extended to 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The district also will distribute several meals at once, gradually moving toward providing a week’s worth of meals at a time. Two days’ worth of meals will be available Wednesday, April 1, with no meals distributed Thursday. On Friday, a package of meals to stretch from April 3-10 will be distributed, following my five days worth of meals on Monday, April 13 and 20.
Similarly, East Valley School District will transition to bulk meal distribution beginning Friday. Meals will be available from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Terrace Heights and Moxee elementary schools. The initial bulk meal distribution will have seven days worth of meals to stretch through April 13, after spring break concludes. Bulk meal distributions with five day’s worth of meals will be distributed on April 14 and 21.
Students must be present to receive meals.