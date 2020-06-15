Yakima residents Carrie Calhoun and Zac Gifford couldn’t have predicted their love story, especially not how their wedding day played out.
The couple met in elementary school. Zac sat directly behind Carrie for a year. But they went to different middle schools and lost track of each other until, 20 years later, Carrie saw Zac’s profile on an online dating website and thought, “I think I know him.”
She reached out. They caught up over drinks. After that first date in March 2019, things happened fast, Calhoun said.
“Once we started dating, within two weeks, we knew it was serious,” she said.
They were engaged by Nov. 1. They set the wedding date set for May 2, 2020.
Their marriage ended up happening as quickly and unpredictably as their courtship, fast-tracked by the coronavirus.
The couple began to rethink things in March, when Yakima County only had a handful of confirmed COVID-19 cases. They decided to move up their wedding. On Wednesday, March 25, four days after their decision to cancel their May wedding, they said their vows in a small sunset ceremony that lasted about 15 minutes in Calhoun’s parents’ orchard.
It’s a decision they don’t regret.
“We didn’t want to wait to combine our lives,” Calhoun said. “Our end goal was that we wanted to be married, and it stripped away all the superficial things. It was about us, and it was about us starting our journey together.”
Yakima County has the highest rate of COVID-19 cases in the state, with more than 5,000 confirmed cases and 100 deaths. The county’s high case numbers and stretched hospital capacity places the county solidly in Phase 1 of the state’s phased approach to reopening, with strict guidelines from Gov. Jay Inslee about what’s allowed.
Waiting on the wedding
Jennifer Richter of the Yakima County Auditor’s Office said COVID-19 has caused a decline in processed marriage licenses for the past few months.
In March, the office processed 78 licenses, a dip from the previous four-year March average of 100 licenses. In April, numbers plunged to 26 licenses, down from the four-year average of 101 licenses. That downward trend continued in May, with 70 licenses compared to an average of 128, Richter said.
Richter has heard people talking about canceling marriage plans given the governor’s order prohibiting large gatherings of people.
There are specific requirements for counties still in Phase 1 for weddings, including that ceremonies have to take place outdoors on the property of a religious or faith-based organization, with those in attendance not to exceed 100 people, excluding the organization’s staff. Other requirements include maintaining a minimum distance of 6 feet between everyone present, providing personal protective equipment such as gloves and face coverings, and ensuring that hand washing stations are available.
Organizations also are required to post information about COVID-19 and to require all in attendance to wear face coverings before, during and after the service.
Eileen Weresch, owner of the wedding venue Cascade Garden, said many of her couples started out optimistic that they could keep their summer wedding dates. But as the case counts climbed in Yakima County, they decided to delay till the fall or postpone until 2021. Weresch said she understands those decisions.
“Weddings are something you have to plan,” Weresch said. “It can’t be, ‘We’re on, we’re off.” But I’m hopeful that later in the summer and fall we’ll be able to have weddings, because these are important to people.”
A number of couples also have postponed weddings scheduled at the Mighty Tieton venue. Events coordinator Brandice Worley said she and brides have shared the same concerns about guests’ safety.
Worley said her brides aren’t keen on wearing masks in their wedding photos: “I don’t think any bride wants the hot topic of her wedding day to be a pandemic,” she said.
Worley said her clients also have agreed to postpone their weddings until the fall or 2021.
“We are happy to follow that and transfer deposits,” she said. “It’s going to be the most important day for some of them, and I want it to be special.”
Waiting to reopen
Worley said Mighty Tieton’s event calendar is cleared through October. Some of Mighty Tieton’s weddings have upward of 400 guests, and Worley said she didn’t think it would go over well if venue staff tried to enforce the mask-wearing requirement.
“We’re taking the brides’ and grooms’ leads on what they want to do next, but if we are not in the right phase, we can’t do it,” she said.
Weresch said her venue doesn’t qualify for the outdoor weddings allowed in Phase 1, since guidelines for nonreligious and nonfaith-based organizations are still being developed.
Weresch also said she wouldn’t want to be in the role of an enforcer of the state and local health district’s guidelines for gatherings, nor does she think it’s possible.
“The whole point of a wedding is to be together,” she said. “If you add alcohol into that mix, I don’t think it’s possible to have a ‘socially distanced’ wedding. The only way you could have one is if everyone was 100% committed.”
The cancellations and delays due to COVID-19 have hit wedding venues financially.
Weresch noted the pandemic hit right during Cascade Garden’s final consultations with couples planning to marry in the summer months. Worley said Mighty Tieton’s planned number of weddings went from 20 to none.
“That’s definitely concerning,” Worley said. “But at the end of the day, none of that matters if people don’t have their health.”
Connie Jo Eisenzimmer, owner of Vine Venue, said her clients also canceled or rescheduled once the pandemic hit. Not just for weddings, but also graduation celebrations and birthdays, she added.
Eisenzimmer said her customers have been understanding of the need for safety during the pandemic, and that’s been inspiring.
“I’ve been taken aback by the brides taking the focus off themselves, and focusing on the whole community,” Eisenzimmer said. “We have to do everything we can to get better and get back on track.”
Eisenzimmer said some of her clients have asked that she keep their engagements on the books rather than get a refund, which has helped her as a small business owner.
“My people have been very, very good,” she said.
The bottom line
For Calhoun and Gifford, the bottom line was they wanted to be married.
To make that happen, they were willing to get by with a small and socially distanced ceremony at Calhoun’s parents’ orchard, which turned out to be beautiful, Calhoun said.
The quarantine honeymoon also has been fantastic, she said, laughing.
“I fully recommend quarantine honeymoons,” she said. “We have had all this time to figure out what we want for our life, to make the adjustments since we hadn’t been living together. It’s been a lot of fun.”
The couple plans to host a celebration get-together once the pandemic has slowed for family and friends who weren’t able to attend the ceremony, she said.