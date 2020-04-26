The Union Gospel Mission saw its first confirmed case of coronavirus Friday evening.
After a scramble to identify options for the individual, who has behavioral health issues and was refusing to self-quarantine, a solution came in the form of a nurse volunteer and the staff’s own creativity.
The mission, a nonprofit serving homeless people in the Yakima area, has tested eight individuals for COVID-19. All previous tests had been negative. But on Friday, a woman who suffers from psychosis had her results come back positive.
Union Gospel Mission staff tried to explain the importance of self-quarantine to her to minimize the spread of the virus, said CEO Mike Johnson, but the woman vacillated from understanding and, in the midst of a psychotic episode, thinking that people were trying to control her.
Johnson called on designated crisis responders, through Comprehensive Health, to see if the woman could be placed in a 72-hour mental health hold so that she would not infect other people in the mission. But responders said the woman did not qualify for the hold, Johnson said.
Johnson feared he would have to make a difficult decision: to tell the woman she had to leave the mission, or to close the doors of the mission to those who might need its services. But then the woman’s psychotic episode passed, and she entered what’s known as a “lucid” phase, where she could understand what staff were explaining about the importance of her staying in a room by herself. And so a third option surfaced.
The nonprofit’s staff persuaded the woman to consider one of its individual units, a part of the old Motor Inn. They outfitted the room with a TV to make her more comfortable, and she agreed to stay in the room. Johnson said Sunday he sees that change as an answer in response to the community’s fervent prayers.
But he also recognizes the shaky state of reality for those experiencing untreated psychosis.
“What people need to understand about psychosis is that it’s episodic. You have moments of psychosis, then you have moments of lucidity,” he said. “As long as she stays there in the room, I can keep her. But if she goes into another psychosis, she can’t go around infecting the other health-vulnerable people here.”
Johnson praised a nurse who had volunteered to sit outside the woman’s room Sunday, to serve as a source of support for her and also as a gatekeeper to help persuade the woman to stay quarantined.
Lisa Martin, a nurse with Virginia Mason Memorial hospital who said she has a passion for helping people with mental health issues, said she saw Johnson’s calls for help on Facebook. She reached out to see if there was anything she could do. Then she agreed to sit outside the woman’s room from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
“I saw he was reaching out, all the things he had tried, and what they were struggling with,” Martin said. “They needed someone to be there. I thought that if they couldn’t contain her, this would impact the entire community.”
Martin said her cousin Kelly Alexander, a member of Stone Church-Selah, also has kept watch with her. Both women wear personal protective equipment to minimize their exposure. So far, the woman has been compliant and good-natured, Martin said.
Johnson said the woman’s case is likely not the last one the Union Gospel Mission will see in the upcoming weeks.
And the nonprofit’s scramble for a solution on Friday evening raises questions about the county’s preparedness to handle any future incidents.
Limited power to help
Johnson said the nonprofit’s first confirmed case highlighted policies that could make addressing additional cases problematic.
He pointed to the strict eligibility guidelines for mental health holds through the county’s designated crisis responder program. He also noted restrictions in the state’s Involuntary Treatment Act, which under some circumstances allows those who refuse mental health treatment to be evaluated for involuntary commitment to an inpatient mental health treatment center.
“It is very hard to get someone detained,” he said. “Also, the policy of the county is to not force quarantine on someone who tests positive but doesn’t want to quarantine.”
Johnson acknowledged people’s constitutional rights are interwoven into those policies. But he also noted that Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order has limited the general public’s mobility and freedom.
“We have used the power of the state to restrict everyone else’s freedom and mobility,” he said. “It’s hard to avoid the consistency question in that moment.”
Virginia Mason Memorial and Comprehensive Health did not respond Sunday to questions about eligibility requirements for mental health intakes, but said they would comment Monday.
Lilián Bravo, spokeswoman for the Yakima Health District, said that while state law allows for forced quarantine or isolation in extenuation, it’s a tool that’s been rarely used.
“We do our best to try options that don’t infringe on people’s liberties in such an extreme way, and in this case took efforts to find alternative housing options that simultaneously supported the individual’s mental health needs and isolation needs,” she said.
Bravo added that the woman’s situation required providers to weigh the needs of the individual against the risks of creating an outbreak in a congregate living situation for a vulnerable segment of the county’s population, and any risk that might be posed to the general public should she have been asked to leave the shelter.
“It was a difficult situation,” Bravo said. “We consulted with state public health leadership, who concurred that forced isolation was not the appropriate action at this time.”
Is Yakima County prepared?
Johnson said the Union Gospel Mission has a written plan for handling coronavirus cases, informed by both professional and medical staff. Staff already have worked to pre-isolate people who may be more susceptible to catching the virus and have set up outdoor military tents, obtained through a grant, to help with social distancing.
The “wild card” in the woman’s case was the mental illness, Johnson said. Staff aren’t able to force someone to stay isolated, he said.
Bravo said plans are in development that include isolation and quarantine for homeless people who test positive or who are in close contact with COVID-19-positive individuals and need a place to safely quarantine.
“The challenges related to this type of planning are that, even in the best of times, we struggle to meet housing needs for those who are experiencing homelessness or mental illness,” Bravo said. “Adding in the complexities of a contagious disease such as COVID-19 further limits already scarce resources.”
Rhonda Hauff, deputy CEO and chief operating officer for Neighborhood Health Services, said she was on the phone with Union Gospel Mission staff Friday evening.
Neighborhood Health is a nonprofit community health center based in Yakima. For the past 10 years, it has operated a medical respite program, which Hauff described as similar to an emergency shelter but with medical oversight.
The center has five one-bedroom units that could be used to house people who test positive for the coronavirus. Hauff said another facility, planned to be finished in June, would add another five bedroom units.
Individuals or families can stay in the units until their test results are confirmed negative, or until their symptoms disappear for at least 24 hours, Hauff said.
“We’ve been preparing for the coronavirus to hit the homeless population for several weeks,” she said. “But if this one case turns into dozens, we don’t have the facility to handle dozens.”
Hauff said Neighborhood Health is involved with ongoing conversations with the Yakima Health District, the Board of County Commissioners, the Union Gospel Mission and Camp Hope to plan for a possible outbreak in homeless populations. Neighborhood Health has also tried to be proactive, using outreach teams to educate people living on the streets about the importance of social isolation and also to outfit them with masks, hygiene supplies and sanitizer.
“This was the first confirmed case in our agency, and of course it always happens at 5:30 on a Friday night,” she said. “But everyone is trying to do their best, and everyone has something to offer. We’ll likely use a tailored response for each case.”
Johnson has started hashtagging his social media posts with #itsyourmission, because he foresees community members stepping up to be part of the solution.
“Crises accelerate trends already in place,” he said. “The trend here in Yakima is that this is a place of community solutions, because this is a great community.”
Johnson said the mission always needs volunteers and financial donations and also publishes a list of urgently needed items on its website.