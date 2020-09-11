A virtual suicide intervention training by Comprehensive Healthcare later this month is free and open to the public.
The 90-minute session in honor of Suicide Prevention month is intended to empower individuals to intervene in the event that someone is experiencing suicidal thoughts. It will be held Sept. 22 from 3:30 to 5 p.m.
The training will cover topics including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on behavioral health; suicide statistics, prevention and wellness; and how to help when someone is considering harming themselves or in the case of a behavioral health crisis.
Myths around suicide and mental health will also be dispelled, and time will be given for questions and discussion.
To register, visit www.comphc.org/eventbrite-event/suicide-awareness-for-everyone-safe.
Individuals experiencing a behavioral health crisis can call the local crisis line at 800-572-8122 for help.