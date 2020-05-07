The number of suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients at Virginia Mason Memorial hospital reached an all-time high Wednesday.
Hospital officials said cases continued to grow as some community members relaxed prevention efforts.
But while the hospital treats an increasing number of COVID-19 patients, officials said Virginia Mason was also prepared to care for non-coronavirus patients — and urged patients to return to the hospital.
Still in a pandemic
“We are still in the middle of COVID-19. It is still very, very prevalent in Yakima County,” said Memorial CEO Carole Peet. “As a hospital, we have seen continued high volumes of positive patients going on three weeks now, and this week, even higher than any previous week.”
As of Wednesday morning, 21 Memorial patients were confirmed positive for COVID-19. Seven were on ventilators. An additional 17 patients were suspected to have COVID-19.
Officials said that was an all-time high for COVID-19 patients at Virginia Mason. Hospital data showed that the number of cases and suspected cases had been gradually increasing over the past three weeks.
In late April, the number of COVID-19-positive patients on ventilators had begun to decline. But at the start of May, it rose again. Dr. Tanny Davenport, Memorial’s Ambulatory Division chief, said those numbers did not include patients transferred to Seattle for care.
The hospital numbers follow a county trend of increasing COVID-19 cases each day, even as state cases level off. On Tuesday, the state’s health officer, Dr. Kathy Lofy, called Yakima County’s infection rate “troublesome.”
The rate of positive cases in Yakima County is also the highest on the West Coast, even as testing rates remain similar. As of Monday, Yakima County had tested 2.8% of the local population, compared to 3% statewide, DOH data shows. Among those tested, 19.9% were confirmed positive for COVID-19 in Yakima County, compared to 7.1% statewide.
The high numbers are attributed in part to the county’s large proportion of essential workers. Locally, 63% of job qualify as essential, compared to 54% statewide, county data shows.
Even so, Peet said, some people are becoming complacent about measures to slow the respiratory virus’ spread.
“People are not following social distancing. They’re not following masking in public, and that is dangerous for our community,” she said.
Peet said some research shows that if everyone were to wear a mask, it could reduce the spread of the virus by as much as 45%. She said it was critical that people collaborate to protect the community by continuing to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
Hospital capacity, patient care
As of yet, Peet said Memorial had not become overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases. She said this was in large part due to strategic planning and coordination with community partners.
As COVID-19 arrived in Yakima County, the hospital went into “overdrive” assembling enough staff and equipment to meet an expected surge, said Diane Patterson, the hospital’s chief clinical officer. The hospital is now able to serve twice the number of critical care patients and twice the number of ventilated patients it was able to prior to the outbreak, she said.
The hospital has 32 ventilators, including 10 provided by the government during the pandemic. It has expanded emergency department areas within the hospital, allowing it to take down a tent erected in March for triage and screening.
Memorial is also prepared to provide care for non-coronavirus patients, Peet said. Patients are being screened before being admitted so that COVID-19 patients can be separated from others. Cleaning efforts have ramped up, social distancing is being followed and patients and staff alike are wearing masks.
“It’s OK to come to the hospital if you need services,” Peet said. “If you’re having some kind of acute problem, you should come to the emergency room if you are ill. It is good to reach out to your doctor. It’s safe to do that. It’s safe to follow up on what the doctor has recommended for you to have done and to continue to reach out and get your health care needs met.”
This includes services ranging from drive-up triaging to mammograms, she said.
Elective surgeries have not yet resumed at Memorial. When they’ll come back depends on COVID-19 cases trending down, Peet said — something she expects two to three weeks down the road.
Finances and employment
Outpatient and surgical volumes are fundamental to Memorial’s revenue. With clinics closed and elective surgeries on hold, the hospital has seen upwards of a 30% reduction in overall revenue, said Chief Financial Officer Timothy Reed.
Peet said hospitals nationwide are experiencing similar revenue declines. While some departments — like hospital labs and intensive care — have required added staff, other parts of the hospital have seen a decrease in demand. She said this is why the hospital temporarily reduced hours and furloughed employees last month through July 11.
She said the schedule for restoring hours and staff would vary by department. The hospital is assessing this on a weekly basis, she said. Surgical staff, for example, are being brought back in anticipation of elective surgeries resuming in the coming weeks.