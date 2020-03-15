Virginia Mason Memorial has launched a COVID-19 screening clinic at its Creekside HealthyNow clinic.
Community members with potential symptoms of the respiratory virus — such as cough, fever and shortness of breath — can set up a time to be seen online at healthynowclinic.com or by calling 509-225-4669, Memorial said in a press release Sunday.
Patients are asked to remain in their cars upon arrival and call to confirm they have arrived. A clinic employee will escort the patient from their car into the clinic.
The clinic will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The hospital also has plans for a longer-term clinic to support COVID-19 evaulation.
On Sunday, the hospital also erected a tent in front of its emergency department as a proactive measure for initial triage and medical screening in preparation for a potential spike in the number of patients seeking care. The tent was provided by Union Gospel Mission.
This story has been changed to reflect that the clinic provides evaluation, not testing.