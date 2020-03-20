On Friday, Virginia Mason Memorial announced new efforts to limit people entering the hospital so staff can better address coronavirus patients.

• Elective surgeries: Virginia Mason Memorial is postponing elective surgeries and procedures, based on federal and state directives.

• Hospital lab services: All outpatient lab services — including newborn screens and bilirubin collections — will now be provided at Memorial Cornerstone Medicine, 4003 Creekside Loop. Hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday and Sunday.

• The hospital pharmacy has been closed to the public for the duration of the pandemic. Prescriptions may be transferred to VMM’s Pharmacy at Creekside or the pharmacy of their choice. The Pharmacy at Creekside, 4003 Creekside Loop, is open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and offers walk-in or drive-through options for pickup.

• In another protective measure, the hospital is also further limiting visitors to the Family Birth Place. Women in labor may have two visitors until the baby arrives. After the birth there may be only one visitor.

• Currently, no visitors are allowed in the hospital, with a few exemptions for limited-time visits. Exemptions will be considered on a case-by-case basis:

— In critical condition

— Having surgery (one visitor)

— Under age 18 (one visitor)

— Limited developmentally (one visitor)

— In labor (one partner, one support person until the baby arrives; one partner afterward)

— Neonates and medically fragile children (one parent, one support person)

— Emergency Department patients (one visitor)

All visitors will be screened for cough or fever or respiratory symptoms.

• Keep your medical appointments: Patients who are receiving ongoing medical care and treatment should keep their appointments with their providers.

Some people are afraid to go to their health care providers because of the coronavirus, but infection prevention practices have been in place for awhile, said Dr. Tanny Davenport, chief of quality and safety.

"We don't want people with chronic medical conditions not seeing their providers. ... We want to make sure everyone's going to those specialist appointments."

Clinics are also looking at alternative ways to provide care such as video and telephone consultations, he said.

• VMM’s COVID-19 Evaluation Clinic, at 3909 Creekside Loop, Suite 115, continues to see patients with cough, fever and shortness of breath.

This clinic is for screening only. No COVID-19 tests are being given at the clinic. Those who meet criteria and may need testing are being referred to VMM for testing.

People experiencing a cough, fever and shortness of breath should call 509-225-4669. Patients who need to be seen should remain in their vehicles upon arrival and to again call 225-4669 to confirm that they are there. A HealthyNow team member will meet the patient at their vehicle and escort them into the clinic, if needed.

Patients can also set up a time online to be seen at healthynowclinic.com. The clinic is open every day 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.