The interior portion of the Valley Mall will reopen Tuesday now that Yakima County has entered Phase 1.5 of the state’s four-phase reopening plan.
That portion of the Union Gap mall has been closed since March 22 in response to COVID-19.
Under Phase 1.5, retailers can open at 15% capacity, and shoppers are limited to 30 minutes of indoor activity.
The mall will keep one main entrance, located between Men’s Wearhouse and the Spectrum store, said Jacob Butler, marketing manager for the Valley Mall. A staffer will monitor capacity at that entrance. Retailers that opt to open will be required to designate a worker to track shopper capacity as their own stores.
The mall will resume regular hours; however, it will allow tenants flexibility in their hours, Butler said. The mall recommends contacting individual retailers for store hours.
“We’re definitely turning on that faucet slowly to make sure we’re doing it properly and safely,” Butler said.
Several tenants at both the enclosed mall and the Valley Mall’s open-air shopping centers were able to remain open as they were deemed essential under the state’s stay-at-home order. Other tenants have been offering curbside pickup since early May.
The Valley Mall parking lot has served as a COVID-19 testing site for the Yakima Health District. Yakima Farmers’ Market, located on the parking lot near Sears, started its season on Mother’s Day. Most recently, the Valley Mall started a drive-thru version of its summer kids programming.