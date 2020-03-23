The main shopping area inside the Valley Mall in Union Gap is closed for at least two weeks.
The mall closed at noon Sunday, according to a post on its Facebook page. The mall plans to reopen on April 4, but officials said it would extend the closure if necessary.
“Because the virus is believed to be airborne, we feel it vital to take whatever measures are at our disposal to limit transfer, especially in an enclosed mall environment,” the mall wrote on Facebook.
The Valley Mall operates an enclosed mall along with three open-air shopping centers, the Valley Mall Plaza, the Valley Mall Annex and Washington Plaza. While the closure does not apply to the open-ended center, many tenants at those centers are closed, said Jacob Butler, marketing manager for the Valley Mall, in an e-mail to the Yakima Herald-Republic.
“The majority of our remaining open tenants are food or services,” he said.