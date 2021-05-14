Vaccine eligibility in Yakima County has expanded to young people 12 years and older.
Earlier this week, emergency use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was extended to those ages 12-15 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Both U.S. and state officials then recommended that the vaccine be made available, and on Thursday the Yakima Health District expanded the availability of Pfizer doses to kids age 12-15.
Yakima School District has begun hosting mobile vaccine clinics with Pfizer vaccines for community members, and has increased availability to individuals as young as 12 who have parent or guardian permission.
On Friday, the district’s mobile clinic at Franklin Middle School was in high demand. Columbia Safety was operating the clinic, and motorists queued up in two lines at one point to avoid spilling onto South 16th Avenue. Nearly every car had a youth waiting to get a vaccine. Some students arrived without consent forms and called their parents to come visit the school to provide their permission before the student received their shot.
The day prior, another vaccine clinic at Eisenhower High School was similarly bustling with teens getting vaccinated, according to Columbia Safety staff.
A list of clinics and times, as well as preregistration information and parent release forms, can be found at https://www.ysd7.org/vaccineclinic. No appointments are required, although preregistration is encouraged.
Individuals under 18 need a signed release form from a parent or guardian to receive the vaccine, unless they show proof of emancipation.
These can be printed and signed in English or Spanish. The effort is in partnership with the Yakima Health District, Yakima Valley Emergency Management, Columbia Safety and Yakima CVC Mobile Teams, the release said.
The Yakima State Fair Park vaccine site is open from noon to 6 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays at 1301 S. Fair Ave. First and second dose appointments are available at prepmod.doh.wa.gov or by calling 800-525-0127 and pressing #. Walkups are welcome, but appointments are strongly encouraged. There is no cost to get the vaccine.
Many area pharmacies offer walk-up vaccines, and doses also are available at medical clinics. There's a full list on the Yakima Health District web page.
Amanda Ray contributed reporting.