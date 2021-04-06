A week after opening, the federal mass vaccination center at State Fair Park has expanded its hours of operation.
Starting Tuesday it is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Previously its hours varied depending on the day of the week. The center, which has vaccinated more than 5,800 people according to a Yakima Health District news release, is scheduled to stay open for approximately eight weeks.
The center, a partnership among FEMA, the Yakima Health District, the state Department of Health and the Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management, is primarily a drive-thru vaccination clinic. But walk-ups are allowed. Those without transportation can call 211 to arrange a free ride.
Those arriving by vehicle should use the Gate 15 entrance off of Pacific Avenue. Those walking up should use the Gate 1 entrance off of Fair Avenue.
On-site registration is available, but people are encouraged to preregister using the state system or by phone at 800-525-0127.
State Fair Park is at 1301 S. Fair Ave.