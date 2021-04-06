210401-yh-news-healthboard-3.jpg

Motorists line up on Pacific Avenue for appointment slots at the Pilot Community Vaccination Center Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Yakima, Wash.

 Amanda Ray / Yakima Herald-Republic

A week after opening, the federal mass vaccination center at State Fair Park has expanded its hours of operation.

Starting Tuesday it is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Previously its hours varied depending on the day of the week. The center, which has vaccinated more than 5,800 people according to a Yakima Health District news release, is scheduled to stay open for approximately eight weeks.

The center, a partnership among FEMA, the Yakima Health District, the state Department of Health and the Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management, is primarily a drive-thru vaccination clinic. But walk-ups are allowed. Those without transportation can call 211 to arrange a free ride.

Those arriving by vehicle should use the Gate 15 entrance off of Pacific Avenue. Those walking up should use the Gate 1 entrance off of Fair Avenue.

On-site registration is available, but people are encouraged to preregister using the state system or by phone at 800-525-0127.

State Fair Park is at 1301 S. Fair Ave.

Reach Pat Muir at pmuir@yakimaherald.com.