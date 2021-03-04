Astria Health, in collaboration with the Toppenish School District, will have a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Toppenish on Friday.
The clinic is open to everyone who is eligible for the vaccine on a first-come, first-serve basis. It will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or until supplies last, at Toppenish Middle School, 104 Goldendale Ave. in Toppenish, according to a news release.
The vaccine is newly available to school employees and child care workers. Others who qualify include health care workers, first responders, long-term care center residents and staff, everyone age 65 and older and those who are 50 or older in multi-generational households.
Astria Health vaccinated 497 people at radio KDNA on Feb. 26 and 928 people at the Valley Mall in Union Gap on Feb. 27 at similar mass vaccine clinics.
Residents can check whether they are eligible for the vaccine by going to the state’s PhaseFinder tool. (FindYourPhasewa.org) and filling out the questionnaire. The state's COVID assistance hotline is 211 or 1-800-525-0127.
The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list of providers giving vaccines and how to set up appointments.
Veterans
The Walla Walla VA will have a vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Richland Federal Building parking lot, 825 Jadwin Ave. It is open to all Walla Walla VA-enrolled veterans 65 and older, no matter where they receive care. Eligible veterans must call to schedule an appointment at 509-525-5200, then dial "2" and "2" (or ask for the call center).