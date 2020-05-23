The University of Washington School of Medicine is seeking participants for treatment trials for COVID-19.
The study seeks people who are not hospitalized but have either tested positive or been exposed to the coronavirus. They will be given the drug hydroxychloroquine, which is used to treat malaria.
Participants will be given small doses and monitored closely, said UW Medicine spokeswoman Bobbi Nodell.
There’s been negative publicity about the drug and the university is conducting the trial study in hopes of learning more about its effectiveness, Nodell said.
“It’s become a political football, this drug,” Nodell said.
She believes the drug has been subject to unfair criticism.
Hydroxychloroquine has been used for more than six decades and laboratory data shows it may be useful in combating the virus, said Dr. Ruanne Barnabas, professor of global health at UW.
“Rigorously conducted clinical trials, which closely monitor safety, are the most reliable way to learn about hydroxychloroquine’s efficacy to prevent and treat COVID-19. We urgently need multiple, rapid, high-quality studies to evaluate hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 prevention and treatment,” Barnabas said in a news release.
A report Friday in the journal Lancet concluded that hydroxychloroquine and another malaria drug, chloroquine, did not help COVID-19 patients. In a study of nearly 100,000 patients, researchers linked the drugs to higher death rates and heart rhythm problems.
UW researchers seek participants in the Yakima area because of the high infection rate here, Nodell said.
Other trial tests are being held with the drug, including one in which participants will be given a combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, an antibacterial that doesn’t work on viruses, such as the flu, according to the Mayo Clinic.
But researchers believe it shows promise in combating the virus when paired with hydroxychloroquine, Nodell said.
Those interested in participating can register online at https://depts.washington.edu/covid19pep, emailing actu@uw.edu, or calling or texting 206-773-7129.