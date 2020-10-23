Dr. Tanny Davenport, physician executive of medical group operations at Virginia Mason Memorial hospital, and others are concerned with decreasing use of face coverings in Yakima County.
County health and medical personnel have been conducting visual mask surveys outside Yakima County businesses. According to the most recent survey in late September, 84% of people seen entering businesses wore masks. That's down from 95%.
Another survey is set for this weekend.
Cases of COVID-19, hospitalizations and deaths due to the disease peaked in June, when Yakima County had the highest rate of per capita cases on the West Coast. Free masks were distributed in early June, and an order requiring masks in public places took effect on June 26.
COVID-19 cases have dropped in the community since then, but officials are worried about a slight uptick lately.
"As we move forward into the fall, it is important that people stay vigilant," Davenport said, especially with Yakima County moving into Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee's four-phase Safe Start plan to reopen the state.
"If you don't, and you get relaxed, we could be in trouble," he added.
When mask use reached 95%, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 and related metrics began dropping, Davenport said. But only when the percentage reached that level, he added.
A new COVID-19 community testing site will open Tuesday at State Fair Park and be available through the end of the year. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday except on Thursdays, when it will be open from 1 to 7 p.m.