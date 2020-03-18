Events throughout the Yakima Valley have been canceled or postponed to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.

Gov. Jay Inslee issued a statewide emergency proclamation Monday to temporarily shut down sit-down service at restaurants, coffee shops and bars, along with entertainment and recreational facilities for at least the next two weeks. All gatherings with more than 50 people are prohibited and all gatherings under 50 people are prohibited unless previously announced criteria for public health and social distancing are met.

With Washington state schools shut down through April 24, no events or games will be taking place.

Senior meals at local senior and community centers are suspended until further notice. The Yakima YMCA has suspended operations through March 31. The Beyond the Bell after school program won't happen through April 24.

The Central Washington Agricultural Museum and the Yakima Valley Museum are closed through the end of the month.

The Girl Scouts in the region have suspended the booth sale portion of cookie sales, scheduled to run March 27-April 19. All Girl Scout programming is temporarily suspended.

The Yakima Valley SunDome and other buildings at State Fair Park will remain closed to the public for at least the next six weeks. No events are scheduled at State Fair Park until the end of April.

Yakima Valley Libraries will be closed through April 24. Fees and fines accrued during the closure will be waived. The White Pass Ski Area suspended operations Monday.

Lions Pool, Harman Senior Center, the Henry Beauchamp Community Center and the Washington Fruit Community Center are closed, and events canceled. The Yakima Valley Visitor Information Center is closed.

The Capitol Theatre and Yakima Convention Center have canceled all events through the end of March, and all performances at The Seasons Performance Hall are on hold.

The Sunnyside Senior Center is closed. The Filipino Community Hall in Wapato is closed through the end of the month. All activities are suspended and Thursday Take-Out food service is closed and tentatively will reopen on April 2. The Wapato American Legion Post 133 is closed until further notice. AARP Tax-Aide services are suspended until further notice.

The Yakima Diocese has temporarily suspended the public celebration of Mass, and granted dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass.

All city of Yakima board, commission and committee meetings are canceled until further notice.

All classes at La Casa Hogar are canceled through spring quarter. White Swan Community events have been canceled through March. Activities at Gymnastics Plus are canceled through March.

Volunteer dog walking of shelter animals at the Yakima Humane Society has been halted until further notice, and Virginia Mason Memorial classes are on hold. All programs in the Living Care Auditorium, including the Cascadians monthly meeting, have been canceled.

The Yakima Fly Fishers Association activities this month and Mule Deer Foundation banquets have been canceled.

To add a closure or cancellation to this list, email news@yakimaherald.com. The following events have also been canceled or postponed:

March 18: Virginia Mason Memorial’s YouthWorks pageant at Highland High School

March 19: Yakima Kiwanis Club’s Third Thirsty Thursday at The Lab

March 19-21: WA FIRST Robotics Competition at Yakima Valley SunDome

March 19: Yakima Rotary Club at the Yakima Convention Center

March 19: Zillah Chamber Awards at the Wine Country Event Center

March 20-28: Restaurant Week at participating venues in the Valley

March 20: Classic Movie Night at the Yakima Valley Museum: “Notorious”

March 20: Yakima Rock and Mineral Club meeting at Central Lutheran Church

March 21: Daughters of the American Revolution, Narcissa Whitman Chapter meeting

March 21: Early Wildflower Walk at Cowiche Canyon Conservancy

March 21: Filipino-American Community’s 68th Anniversary Dinner and Program at the community hall

March 21: Mental Health First Aid in White Swan

March 21: Virginia Mason Memorial’s YouthWorks pageant at Sunnyside High School

March 21: “Weight of Water” fundraiser at Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences

March 21: Yakima Symphony Orchestra at the Capitol Theatre

March 21: Pulling of the Greens at the Yakima Area Arboretum

March 22: Living Voices presentation of “Hear My Voice” at the Yakima Valley Museum

March 21 and 29: Yakima Coffeehouse Poets: Craft Series at Inklings Bookshop

March 22: Virginia Mason Memorial’s YouthWorks Mr. Capitol pageant

March 25: 5Point Adventure Film Festival at High Steppe Climbing Center

March 25: City of Yakima Planning Commission

March 26: League of Women Voters Conversation

March 26: Luz Elena Mendoza of Y La Bamba with the Camas High School Choir at The Seasons

March 26: Talk: Our Backyard Bumbles at the Yakima Area Arboretum

March 26: WE Day at Yakima Valley SunDome

March 26: Yakima Rotary Club at the Yakima Convention Center

March 27-28: WIAA 2B/1A/2A/3A/4A Dance & Drill State Championships at Yakima Valley SunDome

March 28-29: Dozer Day at State Fair Park

March 28: Run for Your Life 5K at Pacific Northwest University of Health Services

March 28: Young Women's Leadership Summit presented by the Junior League at at YVC

March 28: Opening Reception of Divergent Voices — Common Ground Exhibition at Yakima Valley Museum

March 28: Yakima Valley Genealogical Society’s Spring Seminar at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church

March 30: Yakima Valley Libraries Board of Trustees at downtown library

March 30-April 3: Yakima School District parent/teacher conferences

April 1: Yakima Town Hall presentation with Monica Lewinsky at the Capitol Theatre

April 2: Central Washington dangerous waste workshop

April 2: Mandy Harvey & Billy McLaughlin at Brewminatti

April 3: Mass Casualty Incident Training at Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences

April 3-6: Northwest Indian Youth Conference in Toppenish

April 3: Classic Movie Night at the Yakima Valley Museum: “The Manchurian Candidate”

April 4: Yakima River Canyon Marathon and Half-Marathon

April 8: Humanities Washington Speakers’ Bureau at the Yakima Valley Museum: “Is Truth Really Dead in America?”

April 10: Mule Deer Foundation banquet at the Kittitas Valley Event Center

April 17-18: Yakima Valley Bigfoot CON at Legends Casino

April 17-19: Granger Cherry Festival

April 26: The 25th Anniversary of the Old Steel Car Show at Central WA Ag Museum

May 1: “Matilda the Musical” at the Warehouse Theatre Company through May 29

May 1: Mini-Med School at Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences

May 2:#ibelieve 5K

May 2-3: Cinco de Mayo in downtown Yakima