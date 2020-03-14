Most every event in the Yakima Valley has been canceled in recent days to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee banned all events with more than 250 people statewide on Friday, and the Yakima Health District recommends that all events with 100 people or more be canceled.

People at higher risk for the new coronavirus, including those 60 and older and with compromised immune systems, should avoid group gatherings, the health district said.

With Washington state schools shut down through April 24, no events or games will be taking place.

The Harman Senior Center, the Henry Beauchamp Community Center and the Washington Fruit Community Center are closed, and events canceled. The Capitol Theatre and Yakima Convention Center have canceled all events through the end of March and all city of Yakima board, commission and committee meetings are canceled. All performances at The Seasons Performance Hall are on hold.

All events at the SunDome and State Fair Park in Yakima are canceled through the end of March. The Northwest Indian Youth Conference has been postponed.

The Yakima Diocese has suspended the public celebration of Mass, and dispensation granted from the obligation to attend Mass.

Volunteer dog walking of shelter animals at the Yakima Humane Society has been halted until further notice, and Virginia Mason Memorial classes are on hold. All programs in the Living Care Auditorium, including the Cascadians monthly meeting, have been canceled as well.

The Yakima Fly Fishers Association March meeting, set for March 19, its cleanup of Reecer Creek on March 21 and Don Bechard’s cleanup of the Yakima River on Monday have been canceled. The group’s outing to Sun Lakes is also canceled. Mule Deer Foundation banquets have been canceled.

For a full list, visit yakimaherald.com. To add an item to this list, email news@yakimaherald.com. Please include information about where and when the event was originally scheduled.

March 14-15: Central Washington Home & Garden Show at Yakima Valley SunDome

March 15: Services at Grace of Christ Presbyterian Church

March 16: Wapato City Council meeting

March 16: Yakima Valley Artists Association meeting at the Harman Center

March 17: Grandview City Council special meeting

March 17-18: Jordan World Circus at Yakima Valley SunDome

March 18: Virginia Mason Memorial’s YouthWorks pageant at Highland High School

CORONAVIRUS The latest on what we know about the virus outbreak, the efforts to fight it, and what you need to know to keep you and your family safe. Click Here

March 19-21: WA FIRST Robotics Competition at Yakima Valley SunDome

March 19: Zillah Chamber Awards at the Wine Country Event Center

March 20-28: Restaurant Week at participating venues in the Valley

March 21: Virginia Mason Memorial’s YouthWorks pageant at Sunnyside High School

March 21: “Weight of Water” fundraiser at Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences

March 21: Early Wildflower Walk at Cowiche Canyon Conservvancy

March 26: Luz Elena Mendoza of Y La Bamba with the Camas High School Choir at The Seasons

March 26: WE Day at Yakima Valley SunDome

March 27-28:WIAA 2B/1A/2A/3A/4A Dance & Drill State Championships at Yakima Valley SunDome

March 28-29: Dozer Day at State Fair Park

March 28: Run for Your Life 5K at PNWUM

March 30-April 3: Yakima School District Parent/Teacher Conferences

April 2: Mandy Harvey & Billy McLaughlin at Brewminatti

April 4: Yakima River Canyon Marathon and Half-Marathon

April 10: Mule Deer Foundation banquets at the Kittitas Valley Event Center

May 2:#ibelieve 5k