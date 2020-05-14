Events throughout the Yakima Valley have been canceled or postponed to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
• May 14: “Matilda the Musical” at the Warehouse Theatre Company through May 29
• May 14-17: Selah Community Days in downtown Selah
• May 15: Naches Valley Dollars for Scholars Golf Tournament at Suntides
• May 17: Connecting Communities Fiesta at Cascade Garden
• May 30: Yakima Greenway Gap2Gap race (postponed)
• May 30: Yakima Symphony Orchestra season finale
• May 30: Yakima Kiwanis Gap2Gap dinner-concert (canceled)
• June 5-7: 2020 Sea-Pac Amateur Radio Convention at Seaside Convention Center
• June 12-13: Bottles, Brews, Barbecues event at Vintner’s Village
• June 13: Yakima Valley Swap Meet and Car Display at State Fair Park
• June 15-16: Yakima Basin Science and Management Conference at CWU
• June 19-21: Yakima Folklife Festival at Franklin Park and downtown venues
• July 3-4: Toppenish Rodeo
• July 4: Wild West Parade in Toppenish
• Aug. 6-8: Moxee Hop Festival at Moxee City Park