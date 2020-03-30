Events throughout the Yakima Valley have been canceled or postponed to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

State and local “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” orders are in effect. People can still go out to get food, medicine, medical care or exercise, as long as they stay 6 feet from others. Nonessential businesses are closed.

Government/services

With Washington state schools shut down through at least April 24, no events or games will be taking place. Senior meals at local senior and community centers are suspended until further notice, and those buildings are closed. Museums, libraries and gyms are closed.

• Yakima County has closed its public services and county roads offices on the fourth floor of the courthouse to the public. County services continue, and applications will be reviewed in a timely manner. Field staff at county landfills, transfer stations, road maintenance and utilities will remain at full operations at this time. For more information on specific services, call 509-574-2300 or email pswebcontacts@co.yakima.wa.us.

• Yakima City Hall and other city offices are closed to the public. The city continues to provide all municipal services, but strongly encourages people to go online or call. The city’s website — www.yakimawa.gov — has more information.

• Lions Pool, Harman Senior Center, the Henry Beauchamp Community Center and the Washington Fruit Community Center are closed, and events canceled. The Yakima Valley Visitor Information Center is closed. All city of Yakima board, commission and committee meetings are canceled until further notice. All playground equipment at city parks in Yakima is closed. The dog park at Randall Park is closed.

• Yakima Valley Libraries will be closed through at least April 24. Fees and fines accrued during the closure will be waived.

• The Yakima Humane Society is closed to the public. The Yakima YMCA has suspended operations. The Central Washington Agricultural Museum and the Yakima Valley Museum are closed through the end of the month.

• The Sunnyside Senior Center is closed. The Filipino Community Hall in Wapato is closed through the end of the month. All activities are suspended and Thursday Take-Out food service is closed and tentatively will reopen April 2. The Wapato American Legion Post 133 is closed until further notice. AARP Tax-Aide services are suspended until further notice.

Entertainment and recreation

• The Yakima Valley SunDome and other buildings at State Fair Park will remain closed to the public for at least the next six weeks. No events are scheduled at State Fair Park until the end of April.

• The Capitol Theatre and Yakima Convention Center have canceled all events through the end of March, and all performances at The Seasons Performance Hall are on hold. Boxx Gallery in Tieton is closed.

• The White Pass Ski Area is closed. Washington State Parks and other state lands are closed to recreation and state campgrounds are closed. Fisher Park Golf Course is closed.

• Virginia Mason Memorial classes are on hold. All programs in the Living Care Auditorium, including the Cascadians monthly meeting, have been canceled.

• The Yakima Fly Fishers Association activities this month and Mule Deer Foundation banquets have been canceled.

Family programs

• The Beyond the Bell after-school program won’t happen through April 24.

• The Girl Scouts in the region have suspended the booth sale portion of cookie sales, scheduled to run March 27 to April 19. All Girl Scout programming is temporarily suspended.

• All classes at La Casa Hogar are canceled through spring quarter. White Swan Community events have been canceled through March. Activities at Gymnastics Plus are canceled through March.

Faith

• Weddings, funerals and religious gatherings are not allowed for the next two weeks under the governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order.

• St. Michael’s Pantry is closed. The Yakima Diocese has temporarily suspended the public celebration of Mass, and granted dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass.

To add an item to this list, email news@yakimaherald.com.

• March 30-April 3: Yakima School District parent/teacher conferences

• April 1: Yakima Town Hall presentation with Monica Lewinsky at the Capitol Theatre moved to Oct. 16

• April 2: Central Washington dangerous waste workshop

• April 2: Mandy Harvey & Billy McLaughlin at Brewminatti

• April 3: Mass Casualty Incident Training at Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences

• April 3-6: Northwest Indian Youth Conference in Toppenish

• April 3: Classic Movie Night at the Yakima Valley Museum: “The Manchurian Candidate”

• April 4: Yakima River Canyon Marathon and Half-Marathon

• April 8: Humanities Washington Speakers’ Bureau at the Yakima Valley Museum: “Is Truth Really Dead in America?”

• April 8: Yakima Coffeehouse Poets Open Mic Night at Larson Gallery

• April 10: Mule Deer Foundation banquet at the Kittitas Valley Event Center

• April 11: Yakima Apple Country Contra Dancers at Broadway Grange

• April 17-18: Yakima Valley Bigfoot CON at Legends Casino

• April 17-19: Zillah Community-wide Yard Sale in Zillah

• April 17-19: Granger Cherry Festival

• April 18: Kids Fish-In at the Sarg Hubbard Park

• April 18: 2020 Pre-Barrel Bash at Winemakers Loft will move to a virtual platform

• April 26: Old Steel Car Show at Central WA Ag Museum

• April 26: Cowiche Canyon Rocks Garden Party and Auction at the Yakima Area Arboretum

• May 1: “Matilda the Musical” at the Warehouse Theatre Company through May 29

• May 1: Mini-Med School at Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences

• May 2:#ibelieve 5K

• May 2-3: Cinco de Mayo in downtown Yakima

• May 4: Yakima Valley Community Band concert at Eisenhower High School

• May 8-9: Zillah Community Days in Zillah

• May 9: Yakima Eagles Car Show in Yakima

• June 13: Yakima Valley Swap Meet and Car Display at State Fair Park

• June 15-16: Yakima Basin Science and Management Conference at CWU