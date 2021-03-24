Mask giveaway for businesses

A mask giveaway for small businesses is planned Thursday and Friday in Yakima.

The Yakima County Development Association and other local organizations are collaborating to give out masks and personal protective equipment from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 10 N. Ninth St. in Yakima.

The state moved into Phase 3 of reopening on Monday. For more information on the guidelines, go to https://yvopenandsafe.com.

The event is in partnership with Central Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Association of Yakima and Yakima Valley Tourism.