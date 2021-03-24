The Yakima Health District reported 33 additional Yakima County coronavirus cases Wednesday, with two new deaths.
The county’s total is 28,655 since the pandemic started, with deaths at 387.
Twelve people were hospitalized Wednesday, with three of them intubated. As of Wednesday, 26,943 people have recovered.
Yakima County had 235.6 cases per 100,000 people from Feb. 28 to March 13.
Yakima County is now in Phase 3 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan. Phase 3 allows up to 50% occupancy or 400 people maximum, whichever is lower, for all indoor spaces.
Vaccine update
The state is in Phase 1B Tier 2 of its vaccination plan. People who work in agriculture, grocery stores, corrections, jails, public transit and remaining first responders are now eligible. Also included: people who are pregnant and who have a disability that puts them at high risk.
Also eligible for vaccinations are everyone 65 and older, those 50 and older in multigenerational households, preschool through grade 12 educators, child care providers, health care workers, first responders, and staff and residents of long-term care facilities.
Beginning March 31, eligibility expands to restaurant, construction and manufacturing workers; anyone age 60 to 64; and anyone with two or more underlying conditions.
Residents can check whether they are eligible for the vaccine by going to the state’s PhaseFinder tool (FindYourPhasewa.org). The state’s COVID assistance hotline is 211 or 1-800-525-0127.
The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list of providers giving vaccines and how to set up appointments. The state has a vaccine locator at https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov/.