The Yakima Health District reported 26 additional coronavirus cases Friday, with no new deaths.
The county’s total is 31,447 cases since the pandemic started, with deaths at 426. Twelve people were hospitalized Friday, with one intubated.
As of Friday, 30,183 people have recovered.
Reopening
Yakima County is in Phase 3 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan. The governor has announced a full reopening June 30 statewide. The date could be earlier if more than 70% of the state’s over-16 population has initiated vaccination before then.
Statewide, 64.3% of people 16 and older have initiated vaccination. In Yakima County, 55.5% 16 and older have initiated vaccination and 48% are fully vaccinated. Yakima County had 106.5 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 from May 21 to June 3.
Vaccine update
Everyone 12 and older is eligible for the COVID vaccine in Washington.
The Community Vaccination Center, normally at State Fair Park, will be at the Yakima Valley Emergency Management parking lot at 2403 S. 18th St. in Union Gap, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
The vaccination center will return to State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave., on Monday. Thereafter it will be open normal hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; closed Fridays and Saturdays. First- and second-dose appointments are available at prepmod.doh.wa.gov or by calling 800-525-0127 and pressing #. Walk-ups are welcome, but appointments are strongly encouraged.
Mobile clinics
Mobile vaccine clinics are planned Sunday at the following locations without an appointment:
• 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Yakima Downtown Farmers Market, 19 S. Third St. in Yakima
• 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Yakima Farmers Market, 9 E. Valley Mall Blvd. in Union Gap
• Noon-6 p.m., Lotus Chinese Restaurant, 2 Shearer Lane in Toppenish
• 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Central Lutheran Church, 1604 W. Yakima Ave. in Yakima
• Noon-5 p.m., Bale Breaker Brewing, 1801 Birchfield Road in Moxee
• 2-7 p.m., Fiesta Foods, 1008 E. Nob Hill Blvd. in Yakima