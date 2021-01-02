County health officials reported 358 new coronavirus cases through the New Year holiday, with no new deaths.
There were 213 cases reported Jan. 1 and 145 Saturday, bringing the total number of cases reported since mid-March to 21,411, according to the Yakima Health District.
The number of deaths remains at 304, with the health district noting that deaths are not reported on holidays or weekends. Sixty-eight people were hospitalized Saturday, an increase of five from the Dec. 31 report, while the number of people intubated remained at three.
Health officials reported that 15,417 people have recovered, meaning they are neither hospitalized nor dead 28 days after testing positive.
In the past seven days, Yakima County has averaged 204.3 new cases a day. The county’s rate of new cases from Dec. 8 to 21 was 912.7 per 100,000 people, according to the state Department of Health.
The state’s goal is fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.