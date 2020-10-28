Wednesday cases

County health officials reported 21 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with one new death.

The county has had 12,894 coronavirus cases since mid-March, and 245 deaths, according to the Yakima Health District. The number of deaths increased by one on Wednesday.

Nine people were hospitalized, with three people intubated.

As of Wednesday, 12,014 people have recovered.

Yakima County had 84 cases per 100,000 people from Oct. 4-17. The number is one of the criteria the state uses for reopening, with a goal of fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.

Yakima County is in Phase 2 of the state’s four-phase Safe Start reopening plan.