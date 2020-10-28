Yakima Health District officials had this advice Wednesday for community members: Don't let your guard down against COVID-19.
The Yakima County Board of Health met virtually Wednesday to discuss the pandemic’s impact on next year’s budget, the intricacies of re-opening schools, and overall trends in the county with masks and social distancing.
Health Officer Dr. Teresa Everson emphasized that the county was not in the clear yet and that people needed to continue with efforts to slow the spread, including social distancing, masks, not gathering with people outside of immediate household members, and staying home if sick.
“The success and stability we’ve reached has not come without a lot of effort,” she said. “We’re not as in peril as we were in June, but we’re still not safe.”
COVID-19 transmission, hospitalizations and case counts are increasing in Washington state, according to the latest situation report from the state Department of Health. The report, released Wednesday, found the reproductive number, or how many people each person with COVID-19 will infect, was 1.34 on the west side of the state and 1.12 in Eastern Washington. The goal is to have the number below one.
Cases were increasing in Grant, Kittitas, Skagit and Walla Walla counties through Oct. 15. Case counts were flat in Spokane and Yakima counties, the report said.
County trends
Everson said Yakima County had averaged 25 new cases per day over the past week, compared to a peak average months ago of about 150 new cases per day.
The county also has averaged about two to three patients on ventilators and about 11 people hospitalized, also down from past months.
The county’s mask rates have dropped to about 93% from 96%, she said. Everson encouraged people not to drop their guards.
Everson said the county has seen what can happen when people unite: mask rates go up and case counts go down.
The county also has seen what happens when people disregard the public health guidelines. “Our cases rise, hospitals fail, we lose more members of the community, and we’re that much farther from Phase 3,” she said.
Everson and the health district’s Executive Director Andre Fresco both anticipated possible upticks in COVID-19 cases with winter conditions and people moving indoors to socialize and dine. Colds, flus, and other respiratory illnesses tend to increase in the winter months, they said.
Fresco noted that Yakima County had not met the state’s metrics for reaching Phase 2; rather, the health district had advocated for a “whole community approach.”
Fresco said the county’s submitted plans detailing safety, support, and masking protocols allowed the county to advance past Phase 1.
Everson said the county is still only meeting two of the state’s outlined metrics. Hospital capacity is hovering around 60%, below a goal of 80%. And hospitalizations for COVID-19 are less than 4%, below a goal of 10%.
Metrics the county still is not meeting include a 2% or less testing positivity rate — Yakima County is around 7% — and a case rate of 25 people per 100,000 tested over two weeks. Yakima County was at about 82 per 100,000 this week, Everson said.
Everson said the end goal at this point is to have enough immunity in the community so that the health district doesn’t see outbreaks, there are fewer hospitalizations.
The best way to get there is to wait for a vaccine that is safe and widely distributed, she added.
School updates
Nine private schools and 29 public schools have resumed some form of in-person learning, said the health district’s Chief Operating Officer Ryan Ibach.
Three additional schools plan to resume in-person learning this upcoming Monday, leaving only the Yakima School District still in full remote learning until January, he said.
The health district hasn’t seen any major spikes in confirmed cases of COVID-19 in school-aged youth from the transition back to in-person learning.
About 28 staff and students have tested positive countywide since school year began, health district staff said later Wednesday. Two of those cases were in private schools.
Ibach reported that between 9% and 14% of the county’s total confirmed cases have been school-aged youth, or an average of two to three school-aged youth per day, though he added the health district believes the youth became infected in settings other than schools.
Conversations with school principals and superintendents showed they plan to make the transition back slowly to ensure the safety of students, he said.
County Commissioner Vicki Baker asked about rates of depression and medication in children not able to attend school in person. Everson said she had not seen data about increased medication of children for depression.
New testing site open
Nathan Johnson, the county’s emergency response coordinator, said a new community-based testing site started offering large-scale testing at State Fair Park this week. It has capacity to complete 500 tests per day and is open Tuesday through Saturday.
The site tested 145 people on its first day, Johnson said. People can expect to be asked about their health care coverage so the state can recoup on some of the costs, but will not be turned away if they are uninsured, he said.
“This is a need for the community, and we’re glad to be able to provide services,” he said.
Johnson emphasized the free testing clinics are not to increase the county’s case counts so the county remains in Phase 2, but to identify and isolate cases to help slow the spread of the virus so the county can move forward in reopening.
Budget for next year
The health board unanimously approved the Yakima Health District’s proposed $7.6 million budget for 2021.
The budget includes a $1 million increase for community health and communicable diseases indirect services related to the COVID-19 response. The budget also includes a $1.2 million increase for direct services related for pandemic response from federal, state, and public health funding.
Fresco reported the district’s funding streams remained strong.
But he added that neither the federal government nor the state government have approved pandemic-related packages for 2021, making it difficult for staff to make certain decisions, including increasing staff. The adopted budget allows for one additional employee, bringing the health district’s numbers to 32.
Senior Finance Manager Chase Porter said the health district was being cautious, given that adding annual salaries would extend past the current COVID-19-related funding.
“We don’t want to hire someone for two months then have to let them go,” he said.
Board members questioned why the budget seemed to be gearing up for a prolonged battle with COVID-19 in 2021, with Baker saying she hoped the pandemic would be winding down by then.
Porter anticipated COVID-19 would remain an issue in 2021, especially with no guarantee of an approved vaccine or that people would choose to be vaccinated.