As fans in the Yakima Valley gear up for Super Bowl Sunday, the Yakima Health District is urging people to keep their parties COVID-safe.
Low-risk activities include celebrating with members of the same household and having an online virtual Super Bowl watch party, according to the district.
Medium-risk activities include a small outdoor viewing party limited to two households, with masks and 6 feet of social distancing, the district said.
“We know the Super Bowl has historically been a fun opportunity to socialize and celebrate. However, this year is different, and we ask that safety be central to your Super Bowl celebration plans. It is crucial to emphasize the importance of following the public health recommendations to ensure we do not see a rise in cases again,” said Andre Fresco, Executive Director, Yakima Health District.
The District reported 112 new coronavirus cases Friday, with one new death.
As of Friday, 22,396 people have recovered, with 26,306 total cases since mid-March. The county’s death toll is 353.
Yakima County had 652 cases per 100,000 people from Jan. 11-24.
Last week, Gov. Jay Inslee announced that regions only had to meet three out of the four Roadmap to Recovery metrics to move into Phase 2. Right now, Yakima County is meeting two out of the four metrics.
Vaccine update
A total of 21,474 vaccines have been given in Yakima County, according to the most recent update from the Washington Department of Health
The state is in Phase 1B Tier 1 of its COVID-19 vaccination plan, which means everyone 65 and over and those 50 and over in multigenerational households are eligible. Those who work in health care, first responders and staff and residents of long-term care centers also are eligible.
Residents can check whether they are eligible for the vaccine by going to the state’s PhaseFinder tool, findyourphasewa.org, and filling out the questionnaire.
The state’s COVID assistance hotline is 211 or 1-800-525-0127. Those eligible for the vaccine should go to the Yakima Health District COVID-19 vaccine site at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine.
There, the Yakima Health District has an updated list of providers giving vaccines and how to set up appointments. All clinics require scheduled appointments. People should not go to visit clinics or the hospital for vaccines without an appointment.
The state has a mass vaccination site at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick, along with locations in Wenatchee, Spokane and Ridgefield. Anyone can visit those sites, but preregistration is required and Yakima County residents should not travel to those sites without a confirmed appointment.