The Yakima Health District will distribute at-home, mail-in COVID-19 test kits this week.
The kits will be given out from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Yakima Health District office, 1210 Ahtanum Ridge Drive in Union Gap, while supplies last.
Medical teams that have helped with community testing sites have been deployed to other communities, but testing is still available at local clinics. The health district said it will continue to pursue community testing for those without access to care or when demand exceeds testing capacity at local clinics and hospitals, a news release said.
The at-home kits require internet and email access to complete registration. Specimens are self-collected and must be mailed to the laboratory the day they are collected.
Results will only be available via e-mail in about three business days. If someone tests positive for COVID-19, they should expect a call from the state Department of Health to begin the case investigation process.
Anyone who is currently experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, who has been in close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 or is otherwise concerned about a potential exposure, should get tested for COVID-19.
Latest numbers
The Yakima Health District reported 33 new coronavirus cases Saturday.
That gave the county 12 straight days with fewer than 50 new cases.
The county’s total of COVID-19 cases since mid-March is 11,795. Deaths remained at 228.
Fifteen people were hospitalized Saturday with three intubated.
A total of 10,590 people have recovered from COVID-19.
Yakima County was down to 150 cases per 100,000 people from Aug. 11-24, according to the state Department of Health. State criteria for reopening call for fewer than 25 per 100,000 over the prior two weeks. Of those tested for COVID-19, 7.1% were positive, as of Aug. 25.