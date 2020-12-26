Yakima County inched closer to 20,000 total cases of coronavirus.
County health officials reported 217 new coronavirus cases as of Saturday, with no new deaths. No numbers were released on Christmas, and Saturday’s report brings the total number of cases reported since mid-March to 19,981, according to the Yakima Health District.
Yakima County first exceeded 19,000 total cases on Tuesday.
The number of deaths remains at 291, while the number of people hospitalized with the virus increased by four to 61, the district reported. Six people were listed as intubated, up from four on Thursday.
Health officials reported that 14,545 people have recovered.
In the past seven days, Yakima County has averaged 195.6 new cases a day. The county’s rate of new cases in the period from Dec. 1 to 14 was 830.2 per 100,000, according to the state Department of Health.