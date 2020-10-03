County health officials reported nine new COVID-19 cases Saturday, and no new deaths.
The county has had 12,375 coronavirus cases since mid-March and 240 total deaths, according to the Yakima Health District.
Eight people were hospitalized, and none were intubated.
As of Saturday, 11,501 people have recovered.
Yakima County had 89.9 cases per 100,000 people from Sept. 8-21. The number is one criteria the state uses for reopening, with a goal of fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 in a two-week period.
Yakima County remains in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s four-phase Safe Start plan, though additional business activities have been allowed.