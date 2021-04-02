The Yakima Health District reported 97 new COVID-19 cases Friday, with no additional coronavirus-related deaths.
The county’s total is 29,152 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started, with deaths at 390.
Twelve people were hospitalized Friday. Two were intubated.
As of Friday, 27,389 people have recovered.
Yakima County is in Phase 3 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan. Phase 3 allows up to 50% occupancy or 400 people maximum, whichever is lower, for all indoor spaces. To remain in Phase 3 beyond April 15, counties must have fewer than 200 new cases per 100,000 over a 14-day period.
Yakima County had about 206 cases per 100,000 people from March 10-23.
Vaccine update
As of this week, vaccine eligibility expanded to restaurant, food service, construction and manufacturing workers; anyone 60 and older; and anyone older than 16 with two or more underlying conditions.
They are added to people who work in agriculture, grocery stores, corrections and public transit. Also included: people who are pregnant, those who have a disability that puts them at high risk, everyone 50 and over in multigenerational households, preschool through grade 12 educators, child care providers, health care workers, first responders, and staff and residents of long-term care facilities.
All Washingtonians 16 and older are eligible April 15.
The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list of providers giving vaccines and how to set up appointments. The state has a vaccine locator at https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov/.