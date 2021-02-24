Prosser clinic Saturday

Prosser Memorial Hospital will host a second-dose clinic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Housel Middle School, 2001 Highland Drive in Prosser. The hospital expects to administer 2,100 doses during the clinic. They are intended for those who received a first dose at a similar mass-vaccination clinic at the middle school in January, hospital spokeswoman Shannon Hitchcock said.