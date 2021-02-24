The Yakima Health District reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 in Yakima County on Wednesday and one more death.
That brings the county's total to 27,472 cases and 377 deaths since the district began keeping track last March. Over the past seven days, the county has averaged 52.14 cases per day with Wednesday's 73 the highest single-day count during that period.
There were 12 people hospitalized with COVID countywide as of Wednesday afternoon, with three intubated. A total of 24,936 are considered recovered.
A total of 363.7 new cases were reported per 100,000 people from Feb. 1-14 in Yakima County.
Vaccine update
Yakima County received a significant boost in COVID-19 vaccine this week, and multiple locations were accepting appointments for first doses and second doses. The health district's website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list of providers giving vaccines and how to set up appointments.
Rite Aid has some vaccine available in Yakima, according to a Wednesday news release.
"Rite Aid’s COVID-19 vaccinations are administered by a certified immunizing pharmacist," the release said. "Customers who receive the first dose of the vaccine are automatically scheduled for their follow-up dose."
To book an appointment online, eligible customers can visit http://ritea.id/washington.
The state is in Phase 1B Tier 1 of its vaccination plan, which means everyone 65 and older and those 50 and older in multigenerational households are eligible. Those who work in health care, first responders and staff and residents of long-term care centers also are eligible.
Residents can check whether they are eligible for the vaccine by going to the state’s PhaseFinder tool (FindYourPhasewa.org) and filling out the questionnaire. The state’s COVID assistance hotline is 211 or 1-800-525-0127.
The state has a mass vaccination site at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick, along with locations in Wenatchee, Spokane and Ridgefield. Anyone can visit those sites, but preregistration is required and Yakima County residents should not travel to those sites without a confirmed appointment.