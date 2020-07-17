YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Health District officials reported an additional 73 cases of COVID-19 in the county Friday.
Health officials noted that Friday’s number, which brought the total number of cases in the Valley to 9,275, did not include information from the Indian Health Service. Data from the health service reported in an additional 213 cases added to Thursday’s report, bringing the total number of cases reported that day to 371.
No additional deaths were reported Friday, with the death toll remaining at 179. Of those, 168 had existing health conditions, according to the health district.
Health District officials reported that 6,241 people are now considered to have recovered, which means that they are neither hospitalized and it has been at least 28 days since they first tested positive.
Officials have credited recent declines in the number of cases to increased mask use in the county.