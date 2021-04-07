Vaccines in Tieton

Yakima Valley Memorial will have a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday in Tieton.

It is planned from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or until the supply runs out, at the Mighty Tieton warehouse, 608 Wisconsin Road.

Memorial will have 500 Moderna doses on a first come, first-served basis. Second Moderna doses are available with proof of first shot and if it has been at least 24 days since initial vaccination.

No pre-registration and no identification are needed.

Memorial also will offer free COVID-19 tests from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Tieton.