FILE — Guadalupe Zaragoza, Yakima Valley Farmworkers Clinic registered nurse, prepares Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at Hansen Fruit Friday, April 2, 2021, in Yakima, Wash.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic, file

The Yakima Health District reported 64 additional Yakima County coronavirus cases Thursday, with one new death.

The county’s total is 29,423 since the pandemic started, with deaths at 392.

Twenty-one people were hospitalized Thursday, with three intubated.

As of Thursday, 27,658 people have recovered.

Yakima County is in Phase 3 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan. Phase 3 allows up to 50% occupancy or 400 people maximum, whichever is lower, for all indoor spaces. 

To remain in Phase 3 beyond April 15, counties must have fewer than 200 new cases per 100,000 over a 14-day period. Yakima County had 215.3 cases per 100,000 people from March 16-29.

Vaccine update

People are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine if they:

• Are 60 and older or 50 and older in a multigenerational household

• Work in health care, emergency response, long-term care, K-12 education, child care, agriculture, food processing, grocery stores, restaurants, food service, construction, manufacturing or corrections

• Have two or more underlying health conditions, are pregnant, or have a disability that puts them at high risk

• Live or work in a group home, detention center, homeless shelter or other congregate setting

All Washingtonians 16 and older are eligible April 15. There is no cost to get the vaccine.

The Yakima State Fair Park vaccine site is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily at 1301 S. Fair Ave. Appointments are available at prepmod.doh.wa.gov or by calling 800-525-0127 and pressing #. Walkups are welcome, but appointments are strongly encouraged.

The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list of providers giving vaccines and how to set up appointments. The state has a vaccine locator at https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov/.

Digital News Director

Margaux Maxwell reports for the Yakima Herald-Republic and the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin. She can be reached at mmaxwell@yakimaherald.com.