The Yakima Health District reported 88 additional coronavirus cases and seven deaths Wednesday between newly confirmed and backlogged statistics.
Of the 88 cases and seven deaths, 63 cases and four deaths were from Wednesday. The remaining 25 cases were from older data and three deaths were backlogged from mid-January, the health district said.
The health district will be adding backlogged cases in the coming days, it said.
The new cases brought the total number of cases in the county since mid-March 2020 to 26,727 with 372 deaths.
Fifteen people were hospitalized Wednesday, with none intubated.
As of Wednesday, 23,258 people have recovered.
Yakima County, which is part of the southcentral region, is in Phase 1 in the state’s reopening plan. Yakima County had 568 cases per 100,000 people from Jan. 17-30.
Vaccine update
The Yakima Health District reported Tuesday that 16,091 first doses of COVID vaccines and 4,019 second doses have been given in the county. The county has received 16,785 first doses and 8,785 second doses.
This week, 3,575 of the 5,725 doses received by the county were booster doses.
The health district has previously said that the number of remaining doses is likely greater than listed because providers are often able to extract additional doses of vaccine from vials. The information does not include doses given to staff and residents of long-term care facilities as part of the federal pharmacy partnership.
The state is in Phase 1B Tier 1 of its vaccination distribution plan, which means everyone 65 and over and those 50 and over in multigenerational households are eligible. Those who work in health care, first responders and staff and residents of long-term care centers also are eligible.
Residents can check whether they are eligible for the vaccine by going to the state’s PhaseFinder tool. (FindYourPhasewa.org) and filling out the questionnaire. The state’s COVID assistance hotline is 211 or 1-800-525-0127.
Those eligible for the vaccine can go to the Yakima Health District COVID-19 vaccine site at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine. There, the Yakima Health District has an updated list of providers giving vaccines and how to set up appointments.
All clinics require scheduled appointments. People should not go to visit clinics or the hospital for vaccines without an appointment.
The state has a mass vaccination site at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick, along with locations in Wenatchee, Spokane and Ridgefield. Anyone can visit those sites, but pre-registration is required and Yakima County residents should not travel to those sites without a confirmed appointment.