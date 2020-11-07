Yakima County health officials reported 56 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, the largest single-day increase since mid-August, but no new deaths.
The county has had 13,263 coronavirus cases since mid-March, and 248 deaths, according to the Yakima Health District.
The number of people hospitalized Saturday remained at 13, with one person intubated.
A total of 12,200 people have recovered from the disease.
Yakima County had 94.2 cases per 100,000 people from Oct. 13-26. The state’s goal is fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
Yakima County moved into Phase 2 of the state’s four-phase Safe Start plan on Oct. 13.
With coronavirus again spreading quickly in the state, health officials are reminding people with the holidays coming to continue to take steps to “flatten the curve” such as limiting in-person gatherings wearing face masks when around people who you don’t live with, wash hands regularly and consider alternate ways to celebrate Thanksgiving and other holidays.