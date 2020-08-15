YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima County’s number of new COVID-19 cases has remained under 100 for three weeks.
Saturday’s report from the Yakima Health District listed 54 new cases since Friday, bringing the county’s total to 11,213.
Health officials have credited increased mask use and other steps for the decline from June, when the county was averaging 150 new cases a day.
Yakima County still has a way to go before it can move from a modified Phase 1 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Safe Start” program. To get to Phase 2, the county must have 63 or fewer new cases in a two-week period.
The state has paused counties moving to new phases, but has allowed some additional activity in Yakima County this month, such as library curbside services and outdoor patios at wineries, breweries and bars.
Hospitalizations increased by four Saturday, with 21 people reported hospitalized, and six people intubated, according to the health district.
Health officials reported two additional deaths, bringing the county’s death toll to 213. Of those, 196 had other health conditions in addition to the coronavirus.
As of Saturday, a total of 9,193 people were listed as having recovered from the disease.