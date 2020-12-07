Yakima County’s COVID-19 cases spiked dramatically over the weekend, with the Yakima Health District reporting 515 new cases since Saturday’s count.
Forty-three people were hospitalized, with four people intubated. That's up from 32 people hospitalized on Saturday.
The state Department of Health noted on Monday that staff had caught up with most of the backlog created by temporary system slowdowns and delays in processing positive laboratory results during the week of Dec. 3. Monday's high counts of confirmed cases reflects the delays, the Yakima Health District said in a note on its website.
The county has had 16,317 coronavirus cases since mid-March, and 267 deaths, according to the Yakima Health District. The number of deaths was unchanged Monday.
As of Monday, 13,011 people have recovered.
Yakima County had 472 cases per 100,000 people from Nov. 10-23. The state's goal of fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks. The percent of positive tests was 21.5% from Nov. 17-23 in Yakima County, according to DOH.
Since the beginning of December, the county has reported 999 new cases for an average of about 143 new cases per day.
Free drive-thru testing is available from Tuesday to Saturday at State Fair Park in Yakima and Sunday through Thursday at the Sunnyside Community Center. Call 211 for more information or go to the Yakima Health District's website.