The Yakima Health District reported 50 additional coronavirus cases Tuesday, with no new deaths.
The county’s total is 28,945 since the pandemic started, with deaths at 389.
Thirteen people were hospitalized Tuesday, with two people intubated.
As of Tuesday, 27,248 people have recovered.
Yakima County had 220 cases per 100,000 people from March 7-20.
Yakima County is in Phase 3 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan. Phase 3 allows up to 50% occupancy or 400 people maximum, whichever is lower, for all indoor spaces.
Vaccine update
Starting Wednesday, vaccine eligibility expands to restaurant, food service, construction and manufacturing workers; anyone 60 and older; and anyone with two or more underlying conditions.
They are added to people who work in agriculture, grocery stores, corrections and public transit. Also included: people who are pregnant or who have a disability that puts them at high risk.
Also eligible for vaccinations are everyone 50 and over in multigenerational households, preschool through grade 12 educators, child care providers, health care workers, first responders, and staff and residents of long-term care facilities.
The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list of providers giving vaccines and how to set up appointments. The state has a vaccine locator at https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov/.